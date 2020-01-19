ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 19, 2020
Woman killed in early morning fire at Dearborn Heights mobile home park
Police say a woman was killed in an early morning Dearborn Heights mobile home park fire Sunday.
More Local News Headlines
- Man shot by Detroit police flees the scene, kills pedestrian in collision
- Missing Hamtramck woman found in Toronto hospital a month after going missing
- 18-year-old man charged in fatal stabbing of 17-year-old girl on Detroit’s west side
- Detroit bikers brave snow blizzard to raise money for good cause
- View list of school closings and delays in Metro Detroit caused by winter storm
- Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit for Jan. 17-19 -- view list here
National Headlines
- ICE ups ante in standoff with NYC: ‘This is not a request’
- Sanders steps up appeals to women after flap with Warren
- Boy arrested after shooting that killed 4 in small Utah town
- Sentencing delayed for man convicted of killing family
Sports Headlines
- Panthers beat Red Wings 4-1 for season-high 4-game streak
- The Detroit Tigers have a choice: Round out the 2020 starting rotation with stopgaps or upside
- NFL Draft 2020: 3 Detroit Lions trade scenarios
