Detroit police seek missing 24-year-old last seen entering vehicle with unknown person

DETROIT – Police are looking for Shayla Higgins, a 24-year-old woman last seen Wednesday afternoon on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, Higgins was seen at about 3 p.m. in the 13700 block of Lappin Street. She left the location in a gray Jeep with an unknown person and has not returned.

Her family said they haven’t heard from her since.

Higgins is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green Michigan State hooded sweatshirt, green sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Shayla Higgins or knows of her whereabouts is urged to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.