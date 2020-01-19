Fire kills resident of Crestwood Estates Mobile Home Park in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Tonight an early morning fire has left a 64-year-woman dead who was living in a trailer at Crestwood Estates Mobile Home Park in Dearborn Heights.

“She was a nice lady and it was really sad because I knew she couldn’t get around also,” said Adele Glanerts, a neighbor.

Flames could be seen ripping through the roof around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. People nearby knew because of the woman’s health conditions, there was a chance she did not make it out.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman killed in early morning fire at Dearborn Heights mobile home park

But what led to the fire? We are told the woman inside was a smoker and on oxygen -- a deadly combination that could have been the cause.

Firefighters found her in the bed with a single cigarette and the oxygen tank close to her side.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. It was very scary. The smoke was so intense that I knew the street was here, but you could not see it and with the wind it was blowing really hard,” said Marla Getz, a neighbor.

Taking a look at the inside of the trailer here, you can tell the flames were so intense that they spilled over and damaged other trailers nearby. Thankfully the trailer that’s right next door only suffered minimal damage.

“The blinds in my bedroom actually melted and that was just from the heat of the fire,” said Deb Jolly, another neighbor.

Jolly credits metal siding for sparring her home but feels bad for others who were not as fortunate.

“The people in the back of me – they have aluminum siding on their house and that kind of melted it off and stuff,” said Jolly.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.