Local News

Man shot in the arm by unknown person, Detroit police say

Victim in stable condition

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Detroit, Wayne County, Detroit Police Department, Gun Violence
DETROIT – Police say on Sunday at around 4:45 a.m. near Gunston and Madien streets a 44-year man was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital.

The victim is in stable condition. Police have no information on a possible suspect and did not provide more details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940.

