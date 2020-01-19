Man shot in the arm by unknown person, Detroit police say
Victim in stable condition
DETROIT – Police say on Sunday at around 4:45 a.m. near Gunston and Madien streets a 44-year man was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital.
The victim is in stable condition. Police have no information on a possible suspect and did not provide more details.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.