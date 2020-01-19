Missing Hamtramck woman found in Toronto hospital a month after going missing

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A 25-year-old woman who went missing Dec. 17 has been found in Toronto about a month later.

Camay Lowe told her mother she would be right back home when she left her Hamtramck apartment near Conant and Caniff streets.

According to Lowe’s family, she was found by authorities in Toronto the day after she went missing. Police said she appeared to be confused and was taken to a local hospital where she remained until hospital staff saw a news report about her disappearance.

Her family said Lowe is safely back home with her family in Hamtramck.