Troy School District to celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
School district holding MLK day of service
TROY, Mich. – The Troy School District is celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, Jan. 20 beginning 8:30 a.m. at Athens High School. The school district will be holding an MLK Day of Service to honor the civil rights leader’s life.
Athens High School is located at 4333 John R. Road in Troy.
For more information on the event, click here.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.