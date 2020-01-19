19ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

19ºF

Local News

Troy School District to celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

School district holding MLK day of service

Tags: Martin Luther King, Oakland County, Troy, Troy School District, Holidays
Oct. 3, 1983, Helms tried to disparage King on the Senate floor by reading a paper called "Martin Luther King Jr.: Political Activities and Associations." Some Senators expressed outrage over Helms' actions.
Oct. 3, 1983, Helms tried to disparage King on the Senate floor by reading a paper called "Martin Luther King Jr.: Political Activities and Associations." Some Senators expressed outrage over Helms' actions. (Library of Congress)

TROY, Mich. – The Troy School District is celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, Jan. 20 beginning 8:30 a.m. at Athens High School. The school district will be holding an MLK Day of Service to honor the civil rights leader’s life.

Athens High School is located at 4333 John R. Road in Troy.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.