Baby stroller sold at Target, Amazon recalled due to fall hazard

Baby Trend’s Tango Mini Stroller has been voluntarily recalled after reports that the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse.

According to the company, the recall affects four of its Tango Mini Strollers that pose a fall hazard for children in the stroller.

The recalled strollers were sold between October 2019 and November 2019.

The company said no incidents or injuries have been reported.

Consumers are urged to stop using the stroller immediately and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund. You can contact Baby Trend by phone at 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, or online through its official website or email.

More information on the recall, including model numbers, can be found here.