Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 20, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

(Library of Congress)

MLK Day: Remembering Detroit’s 1963 ‘Walk to Freedom’

The July 1963 march in Detroit was, at the time, the largest civil rights demonstration in U.S. history, with 125,000 marching down Woodward Avenue. The crowd carried signs and moved in relative silence as tens of thousands more watched from sidewalks and buildings. Read all about this historic event here.

Weekend snow totals

Here are the snow totals from select communities as of 11:31 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 -- most places received at least 5 or 6 inches of snow accumulation.

Weather forecast: Taste of Arctic cold

Get ready for some cold weather this week. The weekend snow reminded us it is winter, after all. Here’s the forecast.

