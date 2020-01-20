ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 20, 2020
MLK Day: Remembering Detroit’s 1963 ‘Walk to Freedom’
The July 1963 march in Detroit was, at the time, the largest civil rights demonstration in U.S. history, with 125,000 marching down Woodward Avenue. The crowd carried signs and moved in relative silence as tens of thousands more watched from sidewalks and buildings. Read all about this historic event here.
Weekend snow totals
Here are the snow totals from select communities as of 11:31 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 -- most places received at least 5 or 6 inches of snow accumulation.
Weather forecast: Taste of Arctic cold
Get ready for some cold weather this week. The weekend snow reminded us it is winter, after all. Here’s the forecast.
More Local News Headlines
- I-94 to experience week-long lane closures in Detroit
- 2 men dead in shooting at Waltham, Eastwood on Detroit’s east side
- ‘Remove the stigma’ -- A Michigan father’s warning to parents everywhere
