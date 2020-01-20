Detroit police looking for missing 15-year-old girl who left home without permission

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Javeya Brooks was last seen on Saturday at 12 p.m. at home in the 2700 block of Ewald Circle Drive. Police said she left home without permission and hasn’t returned.

She’s described as being 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 150 pounds. She has a dark complexion with a black braided ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.