Gift Closets: How buying now can save you money later

You can save yourself a lot of time and money on gifts by shopping now instead of later with Gift Closets.

Southernsavers.com says buying items when they are on clearance or on sale will save you money. If there are deals on gift cards or coffee items, it’s best to buy them now while there’s a sale.

Southersavers.com says January is the perfect time to buy toys and stock up. Re-gifting can be an issue when you can’t remember who originally gave you the gift and you don’t want to run the risk of giving it back.

So, put a sticky note with the name of the person who gifted it to you so you can avoid re-gifting within the same circle of friends.