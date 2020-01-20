Martin Luther King Jr High School students organize march to honor civil rights leader

DETROIT – Americans across the country are taking time out to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

That includes here in Detroit, where students at the high school bearing his name organized a march honoring his legacy and the work left to be done.

Students from Martin Luther King Jr High School and other community members marched in the 11th annual legacy march. The march even had the Skillman float from America’s Thanksgiving Parade join them too. Members marched down E. Lafayette and around the school, sharing why the day to honor the civil rights activist is so important.

The students and community members who marched also got to learn about African American history through interactive tours inside of the school earlier in the day. While the students had the day off of school, many students referred to the day as a “day on." A day to march to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and give back to the community.

Watch the video above for the full report.