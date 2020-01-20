Metro Detroit weather: Arctic air sticks around despite incoming sunshine

DETROIT – The fresh snowpack isn’t helping Metro Detroit temperatures warm on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

We’re already in the temporary grasp of arctic air, and now the snow reflects the incoming sunshine and keeps us from warming. Grab the shades as you head out into sunshine mixed with more clouds in our North and West zones. Highs will stay in the mid-20s with a gentle, cold breeze NW 5-10 mph, keeping wind chills in the upper teens.

Bundle up and enjoy some well-deserved sunshine, everybody. We’re stuck in the chill again Monday night.

Tuesday

We will wake up Tuesday to temps in the lower teens, again under mostly clear skies. Skies will stay clear early, and then some mid-level clouds will race across our skies through the early afternoon, mixed with sunshine. No wet weather is expected.

Highs should hit 30 degrees through the afternoon, and that sunshine will battle back for part of the afternoon, helping us warm up just a little bit. But Tuesday night looks to clear and cool down again into the teens around sunrise Wednesday.

Wednesday

After another chilly start, temperatures will warm into the middle or upper 30s Wednesday around Southeast Michigan and Southern Ontario, with light winds SW 5-12 mph and more midweek sunshine.

Thursday

Thursday will be near 40 degrees, but clouds will fill in through the afternoon and evening ahead of a weather maker for Friday.

It’s going to be a close call Thursday, with rain and snow hitting parts of the Great Lakes region already struggling to come together in our dryer air.

Weekend

Right now, it’s far enough away and the computer forecast models are struggling to make sense of what will happen here to end the work and school week.

It looks like scattered, light rain and snow showers possible during the day Friday with a chance for some light accumulating snow late Friday into Saturday morning.

We’ll bring you more as we get closer but it doesn’t look like too much to worry about at this point. Your best weather tool is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

Track the radar: