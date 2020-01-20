Waterford police seek information on Cass Lake Road hit-and-run

WATERFORD, Mich. – Waterford Township police are investigating a Jan. 18 hit-and-run that injured a 56-year-old Waterford woman.

Police said the woman was crossing Cass Lake Road from east to west near Port Cove Condominiums when she was hit by the vehicle at 9:30 p.m.

Fender skirt of the suspect vehicle, a late model Jeep Wrangler, left at the scene of a Jan. 18 hit-and-run on Cass Lake Road in Waterford Township (Waterford Police Department)

Police said she was seriously injured. It’s believed the vehicle is a late model Jeep Wrangler based on the black fender skirt found near the accident scene.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver and vehicle.

If you have any information, contact the Waterford police’s accident investigator at 248-618-7404.

More: