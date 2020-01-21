Family remembers woman killed when Detroit driver slammed into back of parked car

DETROIT – A 20-year-old woman died Saturday from injuries she suffered after a car slammed into the back of a vehicle she was in last week.

Aliyah Jones was sitting in the back seat of a car that was parked in the area of Seven Mile Road and Conley Street on Wednesday night. Jones was with her boyfriend, waiting to pick up soup, when another vehicle hit their car from behind.

“She loved wonton soup, and we were just in the car waiting when we got hit,” said Tanareo Malone, Jones’ boyfriend.

Malone described the crash during a vigil held in Jones’ memory Monday.

“We didn’t hear any brakes. They didn’t try to stop or anything,” Malone said. “She just wasn’t moving, had to pull her out of the car. At first thought I she blacked out for a second.”

Jones suffered a catastrophic head injury. She was hospitalized for several days before taken off life support.

“She was the sweetest girl, sweetest smile,” said her sister, Shantell Jones. “She had a love in her.”

Jones’ family said she wanted to be a nurse.

Police said the driver who hit Jones’ vehicle, a 28-year-old woman, was not injured in the crash.

Detroit police are expected to submit a warrant request to the prosecutor’s office later this week.