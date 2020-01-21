Man stabs friend’s dad with kitchen knife after being attacked with lawn chair, Lapeer County police say

MAYFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 20-year-old stabbed his friend’s dad with a kitchen knife after the man attacked him with a lawn chair during an argument about whether his son was at the home, according to Lapeer County deputies.

Police were called at 9:47 p.m. Sunday to a home on Sherwood Lane in Lapeer County’s Mayfield Township, officials said.

When deputies arrived, the 20-year-old homeowner said the father of his 16-year-old friend had broken into his house and assaulted him with a lawn chair, according to authorities.

Officials said the 44-year-old father, from North Branch, had a friend drive him to the home on Sherwood Lane to pick up his son, When he arrived, he got into an argument with the 20-year-old regarding whether his son was at the home, police said.

The argument escalated and the father grabbed a lawn chair, according to officials. He entered the home after being told to leave and struck the 20-year-old several times with the lawn chair, authorities said.

Deputies said the 20-year-old grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the 44-year-old in the chest, ending the lawn chair assault.

The 44-year-old man left the home with his son, according to authorities.

Police said the father had his friend drive him to McLaren Hospital in Lapeer for treatment. He is listed as stable, and his injuries are not considered life-threatening, medical officials said.

The 20-year-old had injuries that didn’t require medical attention, police said.

Lapeer County deputies continue to investigate the case. It will be presented to the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office for review.