Officials search for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – Officials are searching for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured in Southwest Detroit.

The crash happened at 6:20 a.m. Jan. 10 on Dix Road near Springwells Street, according to authorities.

A pedestrian was crossing Dix Road and got struck by an unknown black car, police said. The car fled the scene, officials said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.