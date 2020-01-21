Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 21, 2020
DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:
Report: Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow accuses Sen. Peter Lucido of sexual harassment
Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow is planning to file a sexual harassment lawsuit against Sen. Peter Lucido, according to a Crain’s Detroit report. The report says the lawsuit is over an incident that happened more than 14 months ago right after McMorrow was elected to office in November 2018.
