23ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

23ºF

Local News

Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 21, 2020

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Local 4 News at Noon
Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon.
Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Report: Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow accuses Sen. Peter Lucido of sexual harassment

Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow is planning to file a sexual harassment lawsuit against Sen. Peter Lucido, according to a Crain’s Detroit report. The report says the lawsuit is over an incident that happened more than 14 months ago right after McMorrow was elected to office in November 2018.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: