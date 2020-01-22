2 men wanted in in dollar store robbery on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for two men in connection with a dollar store robbery on the city’s east side.

The men walked into the dollar store in the 400 block of East Seven Mile Road at 7:42 p.m. Jan. 2, according to authorities.

One man walked up to the counter, making it look like he would make a purchase, police said. He pulled out a weapon and went behind the counter, forcing an employee to get a colleague to open the register, according to police.

You can see surveillance video above.

As that man filled a plastic bag with money, the other man locked and guarded the front door, officials said.

Both men fled the store, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The man who went behind the counter was 6 feet, 4 inches tall and wore black-rimmed prescription glasses, a black hooded jacket and dark-colored pants, authorities said.

The man who guarded the door was 5 feet, 10 inches tall and wore a blue hooded jacket and dark-colored pants, officials said.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has information about the incident is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

A suspect in a Detroit dollar store robbery on Jan. 2, 2020. (WDIV)