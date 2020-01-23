ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 23, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Scam text message claims to have FedEx, Amazon delivery info
FedEx is warning customers about a text phishing scam that is disguised as a text with delivery info. The text message that appears to show a “tracking code” from the package delivery company and prompts the user to enter their “delivery preferences.” Learn what you need to know here.
Weather: Another dry day, but rain and snow coming
Paul Gross: Today will be another dry day, with mid-level clouds allowing for partial sunshine at times, and highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 mph. Today’s sunrise is at 7:55 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:36 p.m. Cloudy Thursday night, with a bit of light rain or drizzle possible late at night. Here’s the full forecast into the weekend.
More Local News Headlines
- Detroit police: Young children removed from camper found in ‘horrific state’
- Warren De La Salle student’s lawsuit claims school knew attacker was violent before assault
- Dakkota automotive supply plant expected to bring 400 new jobs to Detroit’s east side
- Manhunt underway after shootout between vehicles on Michigan Avenue in Inkster
- Enbridge: Broken pipe in Mackinac Straits is 200 feet long
- Elder abuse in Michigan: Record number of seniors being taken advantage of financially
National Headlines
Sports Headlines
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.