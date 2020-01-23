27ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

27ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 23, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local
photo
(pressureUA/iStock)

Scam text message claims to have FedEx, Amazon delivery info

FedEx is warning customers about a text phishing scam that is disguised as a text with delivery info. The text message that appears to show a “tracking code” from the package delivery company and prompts the user to enter their “delivery preferences.” Learn what you need to know here.

Weather: Another dry day, but rain and snow coming

Paul Gross: Today will be another dry day, with mid-level clouds allowing for partial sunshine at times, and highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 mph. Today’s sunrise is at 7:55 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:36 p.m. Cloudy Thursday night, with a bit of light rain or drizzle possible late at night. Here’s the full forecast into the weekend.

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: