Clinton Township police want to identify 2 men accused of stealing from store

Men left store without paying for products, police say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Clinton Township, Macomb County, Crime, Local, Retail Fraud, 16 Mile Road, Gratiot Avenue
Two men accused of stealing from a Clinton Township store. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Clinton Township police are hoping to identify two men accused of stealing from a store.

Police said the men walked out of a store with merchandise, but they never paid.

The incident happened in the area of 16 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7846.

