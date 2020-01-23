Detroit police search for armed man who carjacked woman on city’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for an armed man who carjacked a woman on the city’s west side.

Officials said the woman was getting out of her black 2016 Dodge Journey around 3:10 p.m. Saturday in the 18700 block of Warren Avenue.

The man in the photo above approached her with a black handgun and demanded her personal belongings, according to authorities. The woman complied, and the man drove away in her SUV, police said.

He drove south on Stahelin Street, followed by a black Cadillac, officials said.

After reviewing surveillance video in the area, police discovered a Project Green Light camera had captured the man getting out of a black 2005-2011 Cadillac with a sunroof and the driver’s side door handle missing.

He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a heavy build, brown eyes, a light complexion and freckles. He was wearing a mask over his face, a dark jacket and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the incident is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.