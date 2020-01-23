Detroit police seek person of interest after shots fired into home on city’s east side

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a person of interest after shots were fired into a home on the city’s east side.

The shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Beniteau Street, according to authorities.

A black vehicle drove up to the home and stopped, police said. Someone inside the vehicle fired shots at the home, officials said.

Shortly afterward, a white Nissan was seen driving by, according to police. The Nissan was also seen at a gas station in the 5600 block of French Road, authorities said.

A car linked to a shooting on Beniteau Street on Jan. 17, 2020. (WDIV)

The driver of the white Nissan was caught on surveillance video walking into the gas station, but he left without making a purchase, police said.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with a light complexion and a thin mustache, officials said. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, black shoes and a royal blue puffy coat.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has any information about the case is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.