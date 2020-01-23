Detroit police seek person of interest after shots fired into home on city’s east side
Police believe person of interest may have information about shooting
DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a person of interest after shots were fired into a home on the city’s east side.
The shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Beniteau Street, according to authorities.
A black vehicle drove up to the home and stopped, police said. Someone inside the vehicle fired shots at the home, officials said.
Shortly afterward, a white Nissan was seen driving by, according to police. The Nissan was also seen at a gas station in the 5600 block of French Road, authorities said.
The driver of the white Nissan was caught on surveillance video walking into the gas station, but he left without making a purchase, police said.
He is 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with a light complexion and a thin mustache, officials said. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, black shoes and a royal blue puffy coat.
Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has any information about the case is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.
