Detroit Symphony Orchestra introduces next music director

Jader Bignamini signed 6-year deal with DSO

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Detroit Symphony Orchestra at Beacon Park on Jan. 22, 2020.
Detroit Symphony Orchestra at Beacon Park on Jan. 22, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – The Detroit Symphony Orchestra introduced its next music director on Wednesday night at Beacon Park.

Italian conductor Jader Bignamini signed a 6-year deal with the DSO starting with the 2020-21 season.

Bignamini has conducted the Metropolitan Opera, the Vienna State Opera and the Dutch National Opera. He served as DSO guest conductor in 2018 and 2019.

He will lead a three concert home stand this weekend at Orchestra Hall.

