Detroit Symphony Orchestra introduces next music director
Jader Bignamini signed 6-year deal with DSO
DETROIT – The Detroit Symphony Orchestra introduced its next music director on Wednesday night at Beacon Park.
Italian conductor Jader Bignamini signed a 6-year deal with the DSO starting with the 2020-21 season.
Bignamini has conducted the Metropolitan Opera, the Vienna State Opera and the Dutch National Opera. He served as DSO guest conductor in 2018 and 2019.
He will lead a three concert home stand this weekend at Orchestra Hall.
