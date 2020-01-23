Impeachment Trial: Democrats open case against president Trump

DETROIT – After months of investigation and hours of partisan debate house impeachment managers are refocusing on their core complaints -- that President Donald Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress.

The partisan back and forth that dotted the start of the impeachment trial is over. House Democrats now have 24 hours over three days to convince the small number of moderate Republicans in the GOP-controlled Senate that the president obstructed Congress and abused his power enough that he should be removed.

The allegations stem from a July 25 phone call between Ukraine’s leader and President Trump.

“In a perfect call, the president would not solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election,” House Impeachment Manger Rep. Hakeen Jeffries (D-NY) said.

Democrats brought videos and quotes from the House Investigation to bolster their case. Senators remained silent inside as jurors, but outside the chamber Republicans were quick to defend the president.

“They’re on a crusade to destroy this man,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said.

Trump himself didn’t stay quiet on Wednesday.

While Democrats push forward with the hope of hearing new evidence that Trump has bragged only his team has.

“There will be continued pressure on many Republican members to ask for witnesses and documents,” Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Shumer (D-NY) said.

The next vote on whether to allow witnesses is still several days away and now Trump is suggesting he could use executive privilege to block former staffers like John Bolton from taking the stand.