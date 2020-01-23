Police find more than 20 shell casings after shots fired into Redford Township house

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police found more than 20 shell casings after shots were fired into a house in Redford Township, officials said.

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 11300 block of Winston Avenue in Redford Township.

When officers arrived, they found more than 20 7.62-caliber shell casings in front of the house and in the street, according to authorities.

Several bullets entered and damaged the home, police said.

Investigators said a white Tahoe or Suburban has been linked to the shooting.

Nobody was injured, officials said.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Redford Township police at 313-387-2500.