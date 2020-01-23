Police: Teens from Detroit, Warren killed 58-year-old man when he answered door

DETROIT – Two teenagers, from Detroit and Warren, knocked on the door of a Detroit home, asked for a 58-year-old man and fatally shot him when he opened the door, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Jan. 15 at a home in the 8300 block of Smart Street on Detroit’s west side, police said.

Damariyon Keon Coleman, 17, of Detroit, and D’Anthony Kendricks, 17, of Warren, walked up to the home and knocked on the door, officials said. They asked if the 58-year-old man was there, and when he opened the door, they shot him multiple times, authorities said.

Police said the 58-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detroit police investigated the shooting and arrested Coleman and Kendricks.

Both are charged with first-degree murder and a felony firearm violation. They are expected to be arraigned Thursday at 36th District Court.