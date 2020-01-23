Shooter still at large after 19-year-old student murdered at Detroit party store

DETROIT – A shooter is still at large more than a month after a 19-year-old student was murdered at a Detroit party story, officials said.

Tymarian Tiller was murdered around 6 p.m. Dec. 13 in the area of 2256 East Lafayette Street on Detroit’s east side, police said.

Tiller left home on his way to go play basketball, but he stopped at a store on the way, according to authorities.

While at the store, Tiller refused to buy marijuana from someone, and that person brandished a gun, police said. Tiller ran into the King Apartments after a chase, but when he came back outside, the man fired shots at him, according to officials.

Tiller died from the gunshot wounds, police said.

Before leaving the apartment Tiller’s mother told him she loved him.

“I say, ‘I love you.’ He say, ‘I love you, too,'" Tiller’s mother, Markeila Parker, said. “I say, ‘Be safe.’ He say, ‘I will, mamma.’”

Tiller was a senior at Clintondale High School and was set to graduate last this year.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone who recognizes the man with the black jacket and gray hood is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

The man suspected of murdering Tymarian Tiller on Dec. 13, 2019. (WDIV)

You can visit the family’s fundraiser by clicking here.