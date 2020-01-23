Teen arrested 22 hours after robbery because victims saw him on Eastpointe police Facebook page

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A teenager was arrested 22 hours after robbing two 15-year-olds because they recognized him on the Eastpointe Police Department’s Facebook page, officials said.

Eastpointe officers were called at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 16 to Normandy Avenue near Ash Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

Two 15-year-old victims told police they had been robbed by a man with a handgun. They said he took a jacket and shoes from one of the victims, according to police.

The victims recognized the robber as someone who had been featured on the Eastpointe Police Department Facebook page last summer, authorities said.

Detectives reviewed surveillance videos from the area and identified the robber as Javuan Knott, officials said.

Police said Knott was arrested about 22 hours after the robbery while detectives executed a search warrant in the 22000 block of Gascony Avenue, which is just a couple of blocks away from the crime scene.

Knott is charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and a felony firearm violation.

He was arraigned Thursday at 38th District Court and is being held at the Macomb County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled, but that date was not disclosed.