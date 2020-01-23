Ypsilanti Township resident assaulted, robbed by 3 men, police say

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 44-year-old Ypsilanti Township resident was assaulted and robbed by three men, police said.

The incident happened around 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Delaware Avenue, according to authorities.

The victim said three men took a purse, money, credit cards and person items. The resident was also assaulted, officials said.

All three attackers were 15- to 25-year-old black men, police said. One was tall, had a dark complexion and was wearing a red sweatshirt, officials said. The other two had light complexions and were wearing all black clothing, according to authorities.

They fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

Officials continue to investigate.