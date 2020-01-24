Man leads Southfield police on chase after armed robbery

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A man led police on a chase after an armed robbery that happened Friday morning in the 29000 block of Northwestern in Southfield.

Police say the victim was not injured and the robber fled the scene in a vehicle. A description of the robber was given to Southfield police.

The vehicle was located, but the robber would not stop for police. Police started to chase the robber down the Southfield Freeway. The robber crashed in a parking lot at Greenfield and Joy in Detroit.

No one was injured in the crash. The robber was arrested and evidence from the robbery was recovered.