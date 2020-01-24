Michigan’s Odd Side Ales announces canning of first barrel-aged stout with Morningwood

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Odd Side Ales announced its first canned barrel-aged stout with four new brews.

The Morningwood Stout series includes a stout, as well as oatmeal cookie, tiramisu and chocolate cherry variants.

Four-packs of the stouts go on sale at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 21 at the Odd Side Ales taproom in Grand Haven. The packs will be available through that weekend, with no limit on how many can be purchased.

Prices have not been revealed yet.