Proving Grounds Coffee and Ice Cream opens this week in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Proving Grounds Coffee and Ice Cream opened its doors this week in downtown Royal Oak.

The shop on South Washington Avenue provides coffee, ice cream, pastries and free WiFi to its customers.

“We view ourselves as a community gathering space, a place where families and friends can connect,” said James Courtney, one of the owners of Proving Grounds, in a statement.

This new shop joins the scene of innovative coffee shops providing more than just a caffeine hit for its customers.

Office Coffee Shop has conference rooms for rent, high speed WiFi and printing, copying, scanning and faxing services.

“We see a ton of freelancers- contractors engaged in computer coding, and many others,” Michael Keith, owner of the shop said. “Our space is very popular with people who do that kind of work. They come in, buy a coffee, put on headphones, and barrel down and get to work."

From Five15, the coffee shop notorious for its Drag Queen Bingo night, to Dessert Oasis, anyone can fulfill their coffee and aesthetic needs with the various options for coffee in downtown Royal Oak.

Check out newcomer, Proving Grounds Coffee and Ice Cream at 417 South Washington Avenue. They’re open 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.