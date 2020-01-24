Residents near Lake Huron taking extra caution amid flood advisory

LEXINGTON, Mich. – Friday night’s flood advisory means more anxiety for residents along Lake Huron.

Dangerous erosion is cutting too close to homes in Lexington, Michigan.

In the past week one resident even fell into the lake as the ground gave way under him.

On Friday he spoke with Local 4 about the incident and what he wants his neighbors to know.

