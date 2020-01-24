Tokyo Summer Olympics are 6 months away; heat a major concern

As the world gets ready for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, they should also gear up for the heat.

Officials say it will be the hottest summer yet, so they will be taking certain precautions to make the experience better.

Officials are moving the marathon event and the race walking event to Sapporo, a city north of Tokyo. They are also looking at using artificial snow and sun-resistant pavement.

There are already 9 million people on the list to get tickets and four new sports will be added to this year’s games. Surfing, karate, climbing and skateboarding.

