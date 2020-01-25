ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 25, 2020
Passengers at Detroit Metro Airport on high alert as concerns about coronavirus in Michigan grow
People heading to Detroit Metropolitan Airport are on high alert as coronvirus spreads in China and makes its way to the United States. Local 4 was at the airport this morning and spoke with a passenger about his experience. Both passengers and flight crews are taking extra precautions against the spread of coronvirus.
Senate floor belongs to Trump team as defense case opens
President Donald Trump’s attorneys will begin their arguments Saturday in the impeachment trial and are expected to insist the president did nothing wrong when he asked Ukraine’s leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden.
Beaumont patients notified about unauthorized access of information by former hospital employee
Beaumont has notified 1,182 individuals about an incident involving unauthorized access of patient information by a now former Beaumont employee suspected of disclosing information to an individual working on behalf of a personal injury attorney.
Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Saturday with fog, rain and snow
It will be chilly Saturday with fog, rain and snow. Highs are expected to reach the upper 30s.
