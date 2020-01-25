36ºF

Detroit police seek missing woman

Woman last seen Wednesday

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Otisteen Campbell.
DETROIT – Detroit police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Otisteen Campbell who was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say she went missing in the 14200 block of Fielding in Detroit. She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has a brown complexion. Otisteen was last seen wearing a blue hat, black leather jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

Police say she is frequently in the area of Vaughan, Heyden, Fielding and Schoolcraft. Family members say she has a mental health disorder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

