Watch live: Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
President’s attorneys argue in his defense
WASHINGTON – Watch live coverage as Chief Justice John Roberts presides over the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The two articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Trump’s attorneys are expected to insist the president did nothing wrong when he asked Ukraine’s leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden.
