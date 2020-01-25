36ºF

Watch live: Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump

President’s attorneys argue in his defense

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: National, Politics, Donald Trump
President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks to a bipartisan group of the nation's mayors in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WASHINGTON – Watch live coverage as Chief Justice John Roberts presides over the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The two articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump’s attorneys are expected to insist the president did nothing wrong when he asked Ukraine’s leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

