Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 26, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

California patient tests positive for coronavirus bringing total of 3 confirmed cases in US

A new case of coronavirus was confirmed in California Sunday morning bringing the total to three documented cases in the United States. Officials in 22 states including Michigan have sent samples to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.

How Michigan kind of, sort of, illegitimately became a state on Jan. 26, 1837

Happy 183nd birthday, Michigan!

Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Sunday with snow showers

It will be chilly with snow showers today. Highs are expected to reach the upper 30s.

