ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 26, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
California patient tests positive for coronavirus bringing total of 3 confirmed cases in US
A new case of coronavirus was confirmed in California Sunday morning bringing the total to three documented cases in the United States. Officials in 22 states including Michigan have sent samples to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.
How Michigan kind of, sort of, illegitimately became a state on Jan. 26, 1837
Happy 183nd birthday, Michigan!
Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Sunday with snow showers
It will be chilly with snow showers today. Highs are expected to reach the upper 30s.
More Local News Headlines
- Flashpoint 1/26/20: Criminal justice reform; defending Michigan’s environment
- Fundraiser held for daughter of man killed in St. Clair Shores bar
- Special guests invited to observe bald eagles thriving in Monroe
- More than 1,100 patients affected by Beaumont Health data breach
- Police investigate car theft, kidnapping in Detroit’s North End neighborhood
- Passengers at Detroit Metro Airport on high alert as concerns about coronavirus in Michigan grow
National and International Headlines
- Trump lawyers argue Democrats just want to overturn election
- General: US committed to Syria fight; Missions up against IS
- Toronto hospital says it has confirmed case of deadly coronavirus
- Virus death toll in China rises as US prepares evacuation
- Turkish teams hunt for quake survivors as death toll hits 35
Sports Headlines
- Kyrie Irving scores 45 points, Nets beat Pistons in OT
- These 6 Detroit Tigers prospects aren’t getting enough attention
- Why the Detroit Lions could be next San Francisco 49ers
