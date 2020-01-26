Fundraiser held for daughter of man killed in St. Clair Shores bar

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Hundreds of people gathered Saturday to remember and honor Shawn Kubic with a fundraiser in Sterling Heights.

“He had an infectious laugh that you would make you laugh on your saddest day," said Phillip Collica. "He was a great person that’s gone too soon.”

Kubic was the father of a 16-year-old girl. He died last month after being sucker punched at a St. Clair Shores bar.

RELATED: Video shows what led to fatal punch inside St. Clair Shores bar

“This tragedy leaves behind a daughter without a father," Rick Ballnik said. “It’s up to us to continue to help his family with his daughter and to raise funds for her future.”

Ballnik was one of Kubic’s best friends for 15 years. He said his world was torn apart when he heard about what happened.

Saturday night at Johnny Blacks Public House on Moravian Drive, it was about celebrating Kubic’s life.

“This is one of the really good days we’ve had in a string of really bad days,” Ballnik said.

Some of Kubic’s friends had made shirts, showing his tattoos that meant a lot to him and with the word “Justice” on the back.

“Those were a great tribute to Shawn and who he was,” Collica said.

It’s just one way his friends and family are remembering the loving father.

“We lost a great man,” Collica said.

Kubic loved to play hockey, and there’s a ‘Winter Classic’ event being held in his honor on Saturday, February 29. His friends and teammates from the RoboCorns and Brawndo/Electrolytes are playing an outdoor game to honor Kubic at an ice rink in Clark Park. The event starts at 3:45 p.m. at 1130 Clark Avenue in Detroit.