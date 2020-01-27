$2,500 reward offered for information that leads to arrest in Romare Redden’s murder
DETROIT – A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in Romare Redden’s murder.
Police say Redden, 50, was murdered Jan. 16 on Detroit’s southwest side. He was shot in his vehicle at 9:50 p.m. at Linsdale near Livernois and then crashed at Prarie and Joy Roads.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.
