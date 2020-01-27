34ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 27, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

The Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant sign (WDIV)
GM plant announcement

General Motors executives and the Michigan governor plan to make a “major announcement” Monday morning at the automaker’s Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant. Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit beginning at 9 a.m.

Bryant’s helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers

The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others that crashed into a rugged hillside outside Los Angeles was flying in foggy conditions considered dangerous enough that local police agencies grounded their choppers.

Karmanos pushes for Kilpatrick pardon

Billionare Peter Karmanos is a long time friend of former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and on Charlie LeDuff’s podcast, he said he was working to get the ex-mayor a presidential pardon.

Weather: Dry Monday with low clouds

From the Local4Casters: The day ahead should be dry, but with low, gray clouds. Temperatures won’t rise much as a result -- only peaking in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. Read the full forecast for the week here.

