ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 27, 2020

General Motors executives and the Michigan governor plan to make a “major announcement” Monday morning at the automaker’s Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant. Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit beginning at 9 a.m.

The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others that crashed into a rugged hillside outside Los Angeles was flying in foggy conditions considered dangerous enough that local police agencies grounded their choppers.

Billionare Peter Karmanos is a long time friend of former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and on Charlie LeDuff’s podcast, he said he was working to get the ex-mayor a presidential pardon.

From the Local4Casters: The day ahead should be dry, but with low, gray clouds. Temperatures won’t rise much as a result -- only peaking in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. Read the full forecast for the week here.