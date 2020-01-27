ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 27, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
GM plant announcement
General Motors executives and the Michigan governor plan to make a “major announcement” Monday morning at the automaker’s Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant. Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit beginning at 9 a.m.
Bryant’s helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others that crashed into a rugged hillside outside Los Angeles was flying in foggy conditions considered dangerous enough that local police agencies grounded their choppers.
Karmanos pushes for Kilpatrick pardon
Billionare Peter Karmanos is a long time friend of former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and on Charlie LeDuff’s podcast, he said he was working to get the ex-mayor a presidential pardon.
Weather: Dry Monday with low clouds
From the Local4Casters: The day ahead should be dry, but with low, gray clouds. Temperatures won’t rise much as a result -- only peaking in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. Read the full forecast for the week here.
More Local News Headlines
- MDHHS tells residents not to worry over potential Michigan coronavirus cases
- Thieves strip ‘dream’ business of nearly everything on Detroit’s east side
- President Donald Trump to visit Michigan manufacturing plant this week
- 3rd woman accuses Michigan lawmaker of sexual harassment
National and International Headlines
- Weinstein jury to hear from accuser alleging forced oral sex
- Defense resumes in key impeachment week; Dems seek witnesses
Sports Headlines
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.