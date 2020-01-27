Decomposing body found by Detroit police inside vacant garage

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found Sunday morning in a garage on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, she was found at about 9:30 a.m. in a vacant garage in the 15800 block of Beaverland Street. Police were investigating an abandoned vehicle inside the garage when they found a decomposing body in the garage. Homicide detectives are investigating, but cause of death has not been confirmed yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.