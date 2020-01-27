34ºF

How corporate bonds make you creditor of company

Companies pay you a set interest rate

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

When you get a corporate bond, you become a creditor for the company.

The company wants to use your cash to buy equipment or other resources. The company promises to pay you a set interest rate for that privilege.

They are riskier investments and there’s always a concern for credit risk.

Being a bond holder means technically you jump ahead of stockholders should the company default.

