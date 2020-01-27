Man shot in Pontiac during marijuana robbery

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man was shot during a marijuana robbery Sunday evening, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the victim and his friends had contacted the shooter earlier on Facebook to sell him marijuana. The victim agreed to ride along with his friends to an address in the 300 block of Hopkins Avenue in Pontiac.

The victim reported that when the gunman arrived he got in their vehicle, pulled out a gun, and demanded marijuana and money from the group.

While trying to protect himself, the victim began struggling with the gunman. The robber’s handgun discharged and struck the victim in the left thigh. According to the victim, after he was shot the shooter fled the scene and ran into a nearby apartment building.

Eventually, the shooter was located at the apartment building where he refused to come out. Members of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were called to the scene.

The 26-year-old shooter surrendered to officers while the SWAT Team was arriving. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

Police say the victim is in stable condition.