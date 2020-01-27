Michigan EGLE launches improved air permit site

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Air Quality Division updated its Air Permit Public Notice webpage.

The improved webpage is said to be “hub of information for any public notice related to air permitting,” EGLE said in a statement.

In 2019, AQD had over 20 draft permits out for comment, according to EGLE.

“The public’s participation in the permitting process is so important. Public comments often lead to changes in the permit conditions. The old version of the public notice page was not intuitive and made it a challenge for the public to find what they were looking for," said Annette Switzer, AQD permit section supervisor in a statement.

When a facility applies for a AQD permit, an assessment is made to determine whether the draft needs to go out to the public for a comment granting the facility the permit.

When it’s put out for comment, the draft permit and supporting information is posted online to help the public understand what the facility is requesting and how a review of the application and writing of the permit draft is done, according to EGLE.

“The updated format is much easier to use! It allows anyone looking to see what draft permits are currently out for comment and what decisions were made. Comments AQD received from the public and how those comments were addressed, as well as any voided draft permits are also posted," Switzer said.

