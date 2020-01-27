Police say Detroit woman killed self, Troy man in wrong-way driving crash on I-75

TROY, Mich. – Police say a Detroit woman killed herself and a Troy man when she drove north in the southbound lanes of I-75 and caused a head-on crash between their cars.

The crash happened at 4:17 a.m. Sunday on southbound I-75 near between 14 Mile and East Maple roads, according to authorities.

Troy police said a 34-year-old Detroit woman was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu north in the southbound lanes of I-75 near 12 Mile Road.

She crashed into a 2019 Dodge Challenger driven by a 26-year-old Troy man, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The man was taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police said it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash. They don’t expect the toxicology report for several weeks.

Southbound I-75 was closed for more than five hours Sunday during the investigation.