Pontiac man on narcotics crashes head-on into police car while trying to flee, officials say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, – A Pontiac man admitted he was under the influence of narcotics when he sped away from authorities and crashed head-on into a police car in Bloomfield Township, officials said.

Bloomfield Township police were called around 9:20 p.m. Friday to the 500 block of Friendly Drive for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When officers approached, the 58-year-old Pontiac man driving the vehicle accelerated and tried to flee the scene, according to authorities.

He struck a patrol car head-on, police said.

The officer was treated at the scene and released, officials said.

The Pontiac man was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital, police said. He admitted to being under the influence of narcotics and will be charged once his toxicology report is completed.

He faces charges of operating while under the influence of narcotics and fleeing and eluding.