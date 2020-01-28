12-year-old girl with mental illness missing since leaving Detroit house this weekend

DETROIT – A 12-year-old girl with a mental illness has been missing since she left a Detroit house over the weekend, police said.

Richanna Mosley was last seen around 8:50 a.m. Sunday leaving a house in the 16000 block of Ellsworth Street on the city’s west side, according to authorities.

She never returned to her home in the 7000 block of Rangoon Street, also on the west side, officials said.

Richanna is in good physical condition, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Richanna or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.