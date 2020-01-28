Family still searching for Detroit man who disappeared more than 2 years ago

DETROIT – A family is still searching for a man who disappeared from his Detroit home more than two years ago.

Ryan Brown, 49, was last seen Nov. 26, 2017, at his home in the 7000 block of East Robinwood Street, near the corner of Seven Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue, according to authorities.

His family is concerned because nobody has been able to contact him since that day.

Brown is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has a scar on his stomach, tattoos on his neck and both arms and a tattoo that says “Thug Life” in bones and fire on his stomach, police said.

Brown is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Brown or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.