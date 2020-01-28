Westland police search for missing 14-year-old girl who has been active on social media

WESTLAND, Mich. – Westland police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week but remains active on social media.

Kalena Thomas was last seen Jan. 20 when she left her home in the area of Glenwood Road and South Wildwood Avenue in Westland, police said.

She has been active on social media but won’t reveal her whereabouts, according to authorities.

Kalena is not believed to be in danger at this time.

She is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a thin build, officials said. She was last seen wearing a white coat with fur around the hood, pink and white Nike shoes and possibly a pink backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westland police at 734-722-9600.